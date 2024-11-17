Reports indicates that migration to wealthy nations hits historic high

(MENAFN) Migration to the world’s richest countries has surged to unprecedented levels in 2023, according to the latest *Migration Outlook* report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Permanent migration to OECD member countries rose by 10% compared to the previous year, totaling 6.5 million new arrivals—28% higher than in 2019. Family migration accounted for the largest share of this increase, with a significant rise in migration as well, with nearly 1.2 million workers arriving.



The report highlighted that strong labor demand and demographic shifts in many OECD countries have fueled this migration, with labor shortages driving the demand for workers. A third of OECD countries saw record immigration levels, including the UK, Canada, France, and Japan, while another third saw declines in inflows.



Asylum seeker numbers also reached a new high, with 2.7 million new applications recorded, up 30% from the previous year. The US saw the most significant rise in asylum applications, surpassing Europe’s total for the first time. Venezuelans, Colombians, Syrians, and Afghans were the leading nationalities of asylum seekers.

