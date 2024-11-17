Corporate communication becomes vital tool for enhancing company's reputation, building trust with audiences

(MENAFN) In the early days of corporate communication in Jordan, traditional methods like press statements and conferences were the primary tools used to establish responsible communication with the and the public, proving effective at the time. However, as media platforms such as television and grew, corporate communication became a vital tool for enhancing a company's reputation and building trust with audiences. The advent of the Internet and social media marked a dramatic shift, expanding corporate communication's role to include real-time interaction with the public across multiple platforms. This transformation has continued to strengthen public relations methods, a trend that is evident in 2024.



The year 2024 has been pivotal, not just continuing the digital transformation in corporate communication but marking a deeper shift driven by data-driven analysis of the public landscape. This shift emphasizes understanding the audience’s needs and determining the most effective ways to communicate for each campaign. The aim is to create impactful messages that resonate with the target audience and positively shape the company’s image.



Hybrid strategies, combining the strengths of traditional communication methods with the dynamism of digital tools, have become more prevalent, adapting to the evolving business and media environment. These strategies prioritize innovative content in multiple digital formats, such as videos, podcasts, and blogs, that resonate with the audience’s interests and concerns. Personalized messages are crafted without abandoning traditional methods, which remain essential for in-depth explanations or discussions.



Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability content have emerged as key areas for creative communication, with companies focusing on content that strengthens their connection with social issues and reflects their humanitarian values. Additionally, influencer marketing has become an integral part of corporate communication, providing a platform for employees and content creators to advocate for brands and share authentic, transparent stories that engage the audience.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894342