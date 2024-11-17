At Talks With Xi, Biden Raises Concerns Over China's Support For Russia's Defense Industrial Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Lima, the capital of Peru, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of North Korean to Russia and expressed Washington's deep concern about Beijing's support for the Russian defense industrial base.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of DPRK troops to Russia (...) and expressed deep concern over the PRC's continued support for Russia's defense industrial base," the press release says.

The American leader also emphasized that a dangerous expansion of Russia's unlawful war against Ukraine will have serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Xi noted that China's position and actions on the Ukraine issue have always been open and honest.

"China conducts shuttle diplomacy and mediation to promote peace negotiations and makes every effort for peace and de-escalation of conflict," the Chinese president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden held the third – and last – meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the Chinese leadership expressed greater interest in what Donald Trump's second term would bring.

