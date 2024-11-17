Economic Week in Focus: From Brazil to Europe, Markets Watch Key Indicators

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The markets brace for a week of crucial economic indicators. From November 18 to 22, investors will navigate through a series of reports that could shape trends. These events will offer insights into inflation, trade balances, and economic across various regions.



Monday kicks off with the release of Brazil's Focus Report. This document, compiled by the Central of Brazil , provides key economic forecasts.



The Eurozone trade balance figures will also emerge, revealing and export data for goods. These numbers reflect economic growth and domestic demand.



Argentina and Mexico observe holidays on Monday, closing their stock exchanges. This pause may influence regional market dynamics.







Tuesday brings inflation data to the forefront. Brazil's Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Economic Research Institute Foundation will be released. The Eurozone will also disclose its CPI figures. Japan's trade balance results will offer a glimpse into its economic standing.



Wednesday marks Brazil's Black Awareness Day, closing its stock market. Meanwhile, the UK will release its CPI data. Germany will publish its Producer Price Index (PPI), a key inflation indicator measuring price changes for domestic producers.



Thursday's agenda includes a meeting of Brazil's National Monetary Council. This body sets guidelines for the national financial system. In Japan, the Services Sector Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) will be released, measuring activity levels across various service industries.



Friday closes the week with a lighter economic calendar. Brazil will release its Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report, providing insights into the country's fiscal health.



These events will likely influence market sentiments and investment strategies. Investors should stay alert to these indicators as they navigate the complex economic landscape. The data released throughout the week may shape short-term market movements and longer-term economic outlooks.

Economic Calendar for the Week of November 18 to 22, 2024

Monday, November 18

Brazil







IPC-S

8:25 AM – Focus Bulletin





7:00 AM – Trade Balance





6:00 PM – Net Long-Term Transactions





Holiday: Revolution Day





Holiday: National Sovereignty and Children's Day





IPC Fipe





7:00 AM – CPI (Oct)





8:50 PM – Trade Balance





Holiday: Black Awareness Day





4:00 AM – CPI (Oct)





4:00 AM – PPI





9:00 AM – CMN Meeting





9:30 PM – Services Sector PMI





Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report



