Granules India Limited Honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability, Setting New Standards in Environmental Responsibility

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 November 2024 – Granules India Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, is thrilled to announce that it has received the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability. This esteemed award was presented at the Institute of Directors’ Annual Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability being held in London, UK, and underscores Granules' dedication to sustainable practices within the pharmaceutical industry.

This recognition follows a highly competitive selection process with 499 applicants and a rigorous three-tier assessment, establishing Granules as a leader in sustainable practices in India. Granules India is especially honoured to be acknowledged by an esteemed jury, comprising former Chief Justices of India, the Vice-Chair of the GHG Protocol, and other prominent leaders in governance, law, and sustainability.

This award reaffirms Granules India’s commitment to “Healing lives responsibly through pioneering green science,” as the company strives to make a positive impact at every step of its sustainability journey. Granules India is dedicated to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Granules’ sustainability strategy emphasizes reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, expanding renewable energy usage, and minimizing waste. These initiatives are supported by a robust governance framework led by a highly experienced Board of Directors, ensuring the highest standards of ethical conduct and transparency.

Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India Limited, commented on the award, saying, “Receiving the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability is a proud moment for all of us at Granules. It reflects our commitment to embedding sustainability at the heart of our operations. As we strive to achieve Net Zero by 2050, our focus remains on pioneering green science and reducing our environmental impact in ways that benefit both our business and society. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to ethical governance and to advancing a responsible, sustainable future.”





