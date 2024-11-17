Adani Foundation at ACC Kymore is proud to support the triumphant rise of star national athlete Ankita Badgaiyan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 November 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, celebrates the remarkable success of Ankita Badgaiyan, a rising star in Indian athletics, nurtured through ACC and the Adani Foundation's initiatives towards promising young athletes. Hailing from the small town where ACC Kymore is located, Ankita’s journey from a local sports camp to the national athletics stage is a story of grit, determination, and the transformative power of opportunity.

This initiative by the Adani Foundation is designed to identify and nurture young talent from rural areas, providing professional coaching, training infrastructure, and exposure to competitive sports. It was through this initiative that Ankita attended her first sports training camp in 2017, setting the foundation for her remarkable rise.

Despite challenges, including a pause in training due to the global pandemic, Ankita’s dedication propelled her forward, earning her multiple medals, including a Bronze at the West Zone National Junior Athletics Championship and several podium finishes at state-level competitions. Her success highlights the impact of empowering rural youth and fostering future champions.

ACC and the Adani Foundation are committed to providing access to the best facilities and training to all young athletes. Ankita’s inspiring journey symbolises the triumph of perseverance and the importance of creating pathways for young athletes from underrepresented regions.





MENAFN17112024005232011781ID1108893921