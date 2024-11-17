‘X’ platform alternative ‘BluSky” announces 1 million users joined in 24 hours

(MENAFN) The American social "BlueSky," which positions itself as an alternative to "X" (formerly Twitter), announced a significant milestone on Friday, reporting that one million new users joined the in a single day. This surge coincided with a notable exodus from X, owned by Elon Musk. BlueSky celebrated the achievement with a post on its platform and on X, describing the figure as "official" and extending a warm welcome to its new users.



This development comes shortly after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed that Musk would head a newly formed committee on "government efficiency." The billionaire entrepreneur, who has owned X since October 2022, is also providing financial backing for Trump’s campaign in the upcoming presidential race. Musk’s ownership of X has been marked by significant changes, including relaxed moderation policies and the reinstatement of accounts previously associated with far-right movements, sparking controversy.



In response to Musk's policies, prominent media outlets like The Guardian and Spain’s La Vanguardia announced this week that they would cease publishing their articles on the X platform. These decisions reflect broader concerns about the platform's direction under Musk’s leadership. Meanwhile, alternative platforms like BlueSky have attracted users seeking a different social media experience.



BlueSky was initially founded and funded by Twitter during the tenure of its co-founder Jack Dorsey. It became publicly available in February 2023 on Apple's iOS and later expanded to Android in March of the same year. Currently led by general manager Jay Graber, the platform has seen its user base grow significantly, increasing from 10 million in mid-September to 16 million. This growth was particularly notable after Musk's controversial acquisition of Twitter, which drove attention to competing platforms.



Another competitor, Threads, owned by Meta (parent company of Facebook and Instagram), has also emerged as an alternative to X. In July, a year after its launch, Threads announced it had reached 175 million users. As platforms like BlueSky and Threads continue to grow, the social media landscape appears increasingly fragmented, with users gravitating toward networks that align more closely with their preferences and values.

