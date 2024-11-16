Artillery Coalition Member Countries Discuss Ukrainian Army's Needs Until 2027

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Member countries of the Artillery Capabilities Coalition in support of Ukraine discussed the coordination of a roadmap containing the Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs until 2027.

That is according to the Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

"The meeting of the coalition, co-led by France and the United States, was attended by representatives of 14 states, as well as the EU and NATO. Representatives of the participating states discussed the potential contributions of each of them to meet these needs, as well as the possibility of in the Ukrainian defense industry," the statement says.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that the activities of the Artillery Coalition are aimed at enabling the Ukrainian Armed Forces to achieve sustainable integrated artillery capabilities and interoperability with NATO by the end of 2027. This should strengthen the Ukrainian Army's ability to counter Russian aggression and deter potential new invasions, as well as neutralize the aggressor's firepower, and combat capabilities and establish interoperability with NATO.

As Ukrinform previously reported, an artillery coalition in support of Ukraine was officially launched in Paris on January 18, which became one of the components of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.