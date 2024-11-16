In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Woman Injured, Homes And Enterprise Damaged In Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the latest Russian shelling on November 16, a woman suffered injuries while a number of households, a company, power lines, and a main sustained damage.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Strikes from Grad MLR systems and artillery. Drone attacks. During the day, the Nikopol district came under enemy attack almost a dozen times. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myriv communities," Lysak wrote.

According to the official, a 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

A transport company, a five-storey apartment block, 10 private houses and the same number of commercial premises, three garages, solar panels, a greenhouse, a power transmission line, and a gas main were damaged.

As reported earlier, on November 15, Russian troops hit nearly 15 villages in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region employing Grad MLR systems and heavy artillery.