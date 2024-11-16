In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Woman Injured, Homes And Enterprise Damaged In Russian Strike
Date
11/16/2024 7:12:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the latest Russian shelling on November 16, a woman suffered injuries while a number of households, a transport company, power lines, and a gas main sustained damage.
That's according to Serhii Lysak , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Strikes from Grad MLR systems and artillery. Drone attacks. During the day, the Nikopol district came under enemy attack almost a dozen times. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myriv communities," Lysak wrote.
According to the official, a 75-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.
Read also:
Two men injured as Russian drone attacks bus near Kherson
A transport company, a five-storey apartment block, 10 private houses and the same number of commercial premises, three garages, solar panels, a greenhouse, a power transmission line, and a gas main were damaged.
As reported earlier, on November 15, Russian troops hit nearly 15 villages in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region employing Grad MLR systems and heavy artillery.
MENAFN16112024000193011044ID1108893423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.