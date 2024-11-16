Czech Company Donates EUR 700K For Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine received more than EUR 700,000 from the Czech company STV GROUP, which will be used for the purchase of anti-tank grenade launchers.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

As noted, on November 14 at the Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic, a symbolic check for RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launchers for the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 765,000 euros (20 million Czech crowns) was handed over by STV GROUP.

This was the outcome of an agreement between the Embassy and the leading Czech of ammunition and military equipment, STV GROUP.

The embassy emphasized that the RPG-7 is a weapon that has proven its high effectiveness in combat.

"The transfer of this military aid is another example of solidarity and support of our Czech friends. I am convinced that these grenade launchers in the hands of our heroic soldiers play a significant role in defending against the aggressor and protecting human lives," said Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK-based BAE Systems will launch an artillery factory worth GBP 25 million in Sheffield as part of supporting Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.