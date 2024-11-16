Resting Compound On Jaber Bridge Adds To Its Attractiveness
11/16/2024 7:09:22 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's iconic sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge is increasingly turning into a lucrative attraction for leisure and re-creativity seekers.
The latest accomplishment in this respect was today, when Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah inaugurated the resting compound "mekashat 3" on the northern islet of the bridge.
The compound features children play grounds, a mini zoo, popular cafes and restaurants; a place over the sea waters attractive for all ages and segments, the minister indicated in the inauguration address.
A number of VIPs namely Al-Assima Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah attended the inauguration ceremony.
The causeway that spans some 50 kilometers across Kuwait Bay was inaugurated in May 2019. With its panoramic views over the sea waters, it has increasingly proven a mecca for re-creativity seekers. (end) ays
