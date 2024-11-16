Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/16/2024 7:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA -- At least 35 Palestinians are killed and 111 others injured in new wave of Israeli Occupation airstrikes on Gaza.
BEIRUT -- Seven people are killed in renewed airstrikes on Lebanon, thus taking the death toll to 3,452 since the start of the ground operation by the Israeli occupation forces.
ARBIL -- Four militants of the so-called Islamic State are killed in an airstrike on their hotbed in north Iraq.
ADEN -- The US Mission to Yemen announces two significant initiatives dedicated to preserving and restoring Yemen's invaluable cultural heritage. 3201780 VIENNA - Austria's energy group OMV is notified by the Russian Gazprom of complete halt of gas supplies to Austria.
NEW DELHI -- Ten children perish in a fire at medical college in Jhansi district of north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
ISLAMABAD -- Seven Pakistani paramilitary personnel are killed and 18 injured in a terror attack on their checkpoint in Balochistan province. (end) gb
