India Most Resilient Market Against Trump's Trade Policies: CLSA Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN) India stands out as one of the region's most resilient markets against former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, according to a recent report by global brokerage firm CLSA.



The report attributes this strength to India's limited trade exposure to the United States, well-managed corporate debt levels, and decreasing foreign equity ownership patterns.

The brokerage firm has strategically adjusted its positions, reversing its tactical overweight stance on China while increasing its exposure to India with a 20 percent overweight allocation.



CLSA particularly emphasises India's potential for foreign exchange stability, contingent upon stable global energy prices, presenting the market as a relative safe haven amid strengthening U.S. dollar conditions.

Despite experiencing net foreign investor selling since October, India's market dynamics remain robust, supported by strong domestic investor participation that has effectively counterbalanced foreign outflows.



The report suggests that many international investors view the current market correction as an advantageous entry point to address their underexposure to Indian markets, even though valuations remain somewhat elevated.

The analysis identifies potential challenges, including the risk of excessive new stock issuances, with the cumulative 12-month issuance reaching 1.5 percent of market capitalisation-a level historically considered a critical threshold.



However, India stands to potentially benefit from the ongoing global supply chain diversification, particularly as companies implement 'China plus one' strategies, potentially attracting increased foreign investment and further reinforcing the country's economic resilience.

(KNN Bureau)