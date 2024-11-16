Cairo Film Festival Unveils Future Generation Awards, Celebrates CID

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 45th Cairo International Festival (CIFF) launched its Cairo Days (CID) from 15-20 November, introducing a new“Future Generation Awards” category and highlighting the growth of the Egyptian film industry.

The CIFF announced the new awards, presented in collaboration with The Film Verdict, to support and discover emerging young filmmakers. Winners will be revealed on 19 November at the Sofitel El Gezira Hotel. The festival president, acclaimed Hussein Fahmy, emphasised the importance of CID as a vital gathering for filmmakers and production companies from across the Arab region and beyond, noting the strong presence of Egyptian production companies and key organisations like the Egyptian Film Authority.

CID, running concurrently with the festival, offers networking opportunities for filmmakers globally, bringing together directors, producers, and industry experts to explore trends and exchange ideas. The program features workshops, discussions, and panels addressing industry challenges and market needs, aiming to boost new film projects and solidify Egypt's position as a regional centre for film production.











Fahmy, during a tour of the Cairo Film Festival market, stressed the ongoing strength and vibrancy of Egyptian cinema. He noted the significance of embracing modern technology for continued growth, praising Egypt's rich cinematic heritage and vibrant studios. He also inaugurated the first-ever Dolby Exhibition at the festival, showcasing cutting-edge sound and visual technologies, highlighting the festival's commitment to technological advancements in filmmaking.

Reflecting on his previous role as festival chairman, Fahmy recounted a successful initiative focused on providing film equipment and tools to filmmakers, and expressed his satisfaction with its revival in the 45th edition. The festival's opening ceremony also included director Essam Zakaria and CID director Mohamed Sayed Abdel Rahim.

The CIFF, one of the oldest and most respected film festivals in the Arab world and Africa, holds the distinction of being the only festival in the region accredited by the Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films (FIAPF) in Brussels. The“Future Generation Awards” and the robust program of CID reflect the festival's continued commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting the growth of the Egyptian film industry.



