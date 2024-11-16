By Halting Gas Supplies To Austria, Russia Once Again Weaponizes Energy - Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Date
11/16/2024 7:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine commented on the termination of gas supplies to Austria by Russia's Gazprom.
The top diplomat posted his comment on X , as seen by Ukrinform.
"By cutting Austria off its gas Russia once again uses energy as a weapon," Sybiha wrote.
He expressed confidence that the Austrian government would ensure the energy security of their country and reject Moscow's blackmail.
"The era of Europe relying on Russian gas is over. Time to fully cut Russian energy profits-and war funding," the top diplomat is convinced.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, Russia's Gazprom announced a halt to gas supplies to the Austrian energy company OMV via the territory of Ukraine.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer responded by saying that Austria had been preparing for a possible gas supply cutoff by Russia and now has more gas in stocks than needed for the annual consumption, so Putin will not be able to blackmail Austria and bring the nation to its knees.
