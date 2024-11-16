JKFA Unveils 1St Late Sandeep Chatoo Winter Football Tourney

The will feature at least 30 teams from across J&K, representing District Football Associations and Zonal Football Associations.

This tournament has been launched in the memory of Sandeep Chatoo, the late owner of Real Kashmir FC. The JKFA described Chatoo as a visionary leader and one of the foundational figures in J&K football.

“This tournament is more than a competition-it is a celebration of the values and spirit that Late Sandeep Chatoo championed. Through this event, JKFA is proud to pave the way for the next generation of football stars, strengthening the foundation of football culture,” the FA said.

