JKFA Unveils 1St Late Sandeep Chatoo Winter Football Tourney
Date
11/16/2024 5:08:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir football Association on Thursday announced the first Late Sandeep Chatoo Winter Football Tournament. The JKFA said it is a“groundbreaking event designed to infuse vitality into J&K's football scene during the winter season.”
The tournament will feature at least 30 teams from across J&K, representing District Football Associations and Zonal Football Associations.
ADVERTISEMENT
This tournament has been launched in the memory of Sandeep Chatoo, the late owner of Real Kashmir FC. The JKFA described Chatoo as a visionary leader and one of the foundational figures in J&K football.
ADVERTISEMENT
“This tournament is more than a competition-it is a celebration of the values and spirit that Late Sandeep Chatoo championed. Through this event, JKFA is proud to pave the way for the next generation of football stars, strengthening the foundation of football culture,” the FA said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Sajid Yousuf Dar Earns AFC Pro License
Determined Palestine Continue To Battle The Odds In World Cup Quest
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16112024000215011059ID1108892571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.