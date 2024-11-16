Argentina’S Fiscal Turnaround: Ten Months Of Primary Surplus And Improved Credit Rating

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's shows signs of recovery as it marks its tenth consecutive month of primary fiscal surplus in October. This shift in performance reflects the country's efforts to stabilize its economy and regain international credibility.



The nation recorded a primary fiscal surplus of 747 billion pesos ($131 million) in October. This figure contrasts sharply with the 330 billion peso deficit seen in the same month last year. The positive trend extends beyond a single month's performance.



Over the first ten months of 2024, Argentina accumulated a primary surplus of 10.3 trillion pesos ($1.8 billion). This marks a significant improvement from the 2.9 trillion peso deficit during the same period in 2023. The financial surplus, which includes debt service payments, reached 2.9 trillion pesos ($509 million).



Economy Minister Luis Caputo reported that the public sector achieved a financial surplus equivalent to 0.5% of GDP in the first ten months of the year. This turnaround stems from the strict fiscal adjustment plan implemented by President Javier Milei's administration since December 2023.







The government's budget projections for 2025 anticipate a primary surplus of 1.5% of GDP by the end of 2024. For 2025, they expect a positive balance of 1.3% of GDP. These targets demonstrate the administration's commitment to fiscal discipline.



In response to these improvements, Fitch Ratings upgraded Argentina's long-term foreign currency debt rating to "CCC" from "CC". The agency also raised the local currency debt rating to "CCC" from "CCC-". Fitch cited increased confidence in the authorities' ability to meet upcoming foreign currency bond payments without seeking debt relief.

This fiscal turnaround and credit rating upgrade may help Argentina attract foreign investment and improve its standing in international financial markets. However, challenges remain as the country continues to navigate its economic recovery.



The government's focus on fiscal discipline and market-oriented reforms aims to address long-standing economic issues. These measures, while potentially beneficial in the long term, may face resistance from some sectors of society accustomed to more expansive government spending.



As Argentina moves forward, balancing fiscal responsibility with social needs will be crucial. The coming months will reveal whether this positive trend can be sustained and translated into tangible improvements in the lives of Argentine citizens.

