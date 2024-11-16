Man Arrested Near Mar-A-Lago Asks To Speak With US President-Elect Trump
Date
11/16/2024 3:45:11 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 16 (IANS) A man in the US state of Florida was arrested after Palm Beach Police said he pulled up to Mar-a-Lago and asked to speak with President-elect Donald trump -- while driving a stolen car.
"It marks at least the third person to be arrested at Mar-a-Lago since the summer, and comes as Trump's club is filled with dignitaries and celebrities helping to guide the president-elect during his transition into a second term in the White House," reports Xinhua quoting USA Today in its report on Friday about the development.
The 52-year-old Sarasota man faces charges of vehicle theft and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, jail records showed. He was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday morning on a $5,250 bond before his scheduled first appearance before a judge.
According to a Palm Beach Police arrest report, the man drove a Hyundai Kona, a small SUV, into a parking lot near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday and asked to speak with the president-elect. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective and US Secret Service agent pulled the man aside while waiting for police, the report said.
MENAFN16112024000231011071ID1108892345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.