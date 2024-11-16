Italian FM Reaffirms Support For Ukraine Ahead Of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani has reaffirmed the Italian government's full support for Ukraine ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in his country.

Tajani wrote this on social X following his conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports.

“In a conversation with Andrii Sybiha, I reaffirmed Italy's full support for Ukraine. We discussed the importance of the upcoming G7 meeting in Fiuggi and the Ukraine Recovery to be held in Italy,” the minister wrote.

Tajani noted that the Italian government“continues to work for a just peace.”

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry's website, a meeting of G7 foreign ministers chaired by Tajani will be held in the city of Fiuggi on November 25-26.

The ministers are expected to discuss the situation regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. The Italian presidency intends to reaffirm the G7's full military, political, economic and financial support for Kyiv aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

Italy will also host the Ukraine Recovery Conference on 10-11 July 2025.