Mrunal Shares Throwback Pictures From ‘Love Sonia’ To Wish Demi Moore

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) To wish Demi Moore on her 62nd birthday, Mrunal Thakur shared a throwback picture from their 2018 film“Love Sonia.”

Mrunal took to her Instagram stories where she shared a collage from the shoot of their film. It had the Indian actress reading a script while Moore could be seen listening intently to the director.

For the caption, she wrote:“Just found these precious photos Also belated birthday beautiful @demimoore.”

“Love Sonia” is directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark. The features newcomer Mrunal Thakur as the title character along with Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar.

The drama film traces the story of Sonia's debt-ridden father who sells her sister; she sets out on a journey hoping to rescue her. Sonia's life takes an unusual turn when she gets trapped in the world of flesh trade.

On November 2, Mrunal schooled a fan for using her pictures without her consent, she later apologised, and also urged her followers to not to troll the guy.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to her followers as she came across a fan who has edited his own picture with many actresses.

First, Mrunal felt really happy that she could be reason for someone's happiness. However, when she explored the fan's social media, she realised that he had similarly edited his pictures with other actresses as well.

She said in the video,“Yaar guys, aap log bachhe ki jaan loge kya? Maine wo comment kar diya kuch. Aur pehle jab maine dekha main khush hui. I was like chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi. In ke saath hi sahi, main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon. Phir I opened his page and then I saw he's edited his videos with each and every actress”.

She further mentioned,“ My heart was broken. I was so sad. But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and I hope that he uses his art for the right things. But please don't say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. And I just hope ki wo aur logon ka dil na todein”.