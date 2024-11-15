Citizen Security Secretariat – Faith-Based Groups Partner In Government-Led Effort To Empower Youth And Combat Crime

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The of St Kitts and Nevis continues to lead the charge in creating safer communities through its ambitious 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence, spearheaded by Prime Dr Terrance Drew and launched on 6 September 2024, the campaign integrates community engagement at its core.

As part of this initiative, the Security Secretariat has been established to bridge the gap between the government, the private sector, and the public, fostering collaboration to combat crime and promote positive pathways for youth.

On 14 November 2024, the campaign saw another successful milestone with a Community Conversation held at the Unique Touch Christian Centre Ministries International in Sandy Point. Over 60 participants, including children, teens, and seniors, gathered to engage in meaningful dialogue. The event was organised in collaboration with faith-based organisations such as the Evangelistic Faith Church, the Catholic Church, Save Our Sons (SOS), and the Boy Scouts.

Led by Pastor Clive Saunders of Unique Touch Christian Centre and facilitated by Citizen Security Task Force Family Counsellor, Alicia Collins, the discussion provided a safe space for the community to express their ideas on how the government can support initiatives that promote sustainable opportunities for young people.

Pastor Saunders highlighted the impact of the session, noting the sense of belonging it fostered among participating youth.

“The boys felt a genuine sense of belonging and value through this experience,” he said.

Collins commended the adult participants for ensuring that children's voices were heard and that activities remained supportive and inclusive.

“The voices of our youth are vital in shaping a safer and more inclusive future,” said Collins.“By creating spaces where they feel heard and valued, we are not only addressing immediate concerns but also laying the foundation for sustainable solutions driven by the community itself.”

The Citizen Security Secretariat extended gratitude to all partnering organisations, emphasising the importance of collaboration in achieving the campaign's goal of creating a safer, more secure St Kitts and Nevis.

“Building safer communities is not just about policies; it's about people,” said Eartha Carey, coordinator of the Citizen Security Secretariat.“These conversations empower citizens to take an active role in shaping the future, ensuring that solutions are rooted in the realities and aspirations of those who call communities just like Sandy Point home.”

The 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence has gained significant traction, with nationwide engagements including a similar Community Conversations session in Jessups, Nevis, also on 14 November, 2024.

Community Conversations will continue throughout November, with sessions scheduled for the Newtown Community Centre on the 20th, the McKnight Community Centre on the 27th, and the Moravian Church Hall in Cayon and Conaree Community Centre on the 28th.

By integrating faith-based groups and community organisations into this initiative, the Dr Terrance Drew-led government reaffirms its commitment to empowering youth and establishing safer, more resilient communities across the Federation.

