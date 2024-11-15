Janie Jurkovich's 'Single And Sixty' Offers A Humorous And Honest Perspective On Life After Divorce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single and Sixty: A Reflective and Sometimes Humorous Journey of One Woman's Quest to Deal with Divorce Later in Life

Author recounts her journey of resilience, self-discovery, and laughter after navigating the challenges of divorce later in life.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Janie Jurkovich's“Single and Sixty: A Reflective and Sometimes Humorous Journey of One Woman's Quest to Deal with Divorce Later in Life” takes readers on an engaging and relatable journey through the ups and downs of life after divorce. This candid memoir explores Janie's transition from a long marriage to a life filled with newfound independence and unexpected adventures.In“Single and Sixty”, Jurkovich shares her experiences of rebuilding her life after her 35-year marriage came to an abrupt end. With a sharp wit and heartfelt honesty, she reflects on the challenges she faced-from tackling home repairs in her nightie to navigating the dating world. This book is not a tale of woe, but rather an inspiring and often humorous look at how she learned to thrive while rediscovering herself.At 70, Janie Jurkovich has transformed her life, transitioning from the owner of a successful commercial warehouse business managing $6.6 million in properties to becoming a best-selling author and speaker. Her journey has also unveiled her abilities as a spirit medium and soul connector, further enriching her mission to encourage others to live their best lives. With six books to her name, including“Single and Sixty”, Janie's work resonates with women seeking inspiration and laughter as they navigate their own life transitions.Readers can find Janie Jurkovich's third volume of The Live Your Best Life Series,“Single and Sixty: A Reflective and Sometimes Humorous Journey of One Woman's Quest to Deal with Divorce Later in Life”, which was displayed at the recent Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, available for purchase on Amazon .To explore more about Janie Jurkovich and her journey, visit her author website at . Readers can also connect with her on YouTube channel, Janie J – Soul Connector and Janie J , where she shares insights and updates, including the book trailer which is now available for viewing via this link: watch?v=CMK0GgujAdIAbout Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

