Chinese Films Wow Audience At Cairo Int'l Film Festival

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 16 (NNN-MENA) – Audience filled the main hall of Cairo Opera House, in the Egyptian capital Thursday, for the Chinese film“Decoded,” the opening of the Chinese Cinema Week at the 45th Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

The Chinese Cinema Week, part of the festival's special programmes, focuses on showcasing the diverse world of Chinese cinema, including genres like sci-fi and drama.

Ahead of the film, Egyptian veteran movie star, Hussein Fahmy, also the CIFF president, expressed his appreciation for the growing participation of Chinese films in the festival, eyeing further cooperation between the two sides.

“As a cinema professional working in the film industry, I am very interested in having cooperation in joint production between Egyptian and Chinese cinemas ... thus having exchange between these two cultures,” Fahmy told the audience before the screening.

The CIFF president emphasised,“Chinese cinema has always been advanced and has greatly developed in recent years,” recalling his visit to Shanghai years back and the signing protocol of cooperation between the CIFF and the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Following his speech on stage, Fahmy signed a memorandum of understanding between the CIFF and the Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), with Vice Chairman of BJIFF's Organising Committee, Zhao Weidong.

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, Liao Liqiang, Deputy Head of the China Film Administration, Lu Liang, and other Chinese and Egyptian diplomats and filmmakers.

Lu said,“The long-term friendly exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian film industries and related cultural institutions, have continued to play a positive role in enhancing mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two peoples.”

“Decoded,” directed by Chen Sicheng, tells the gripping story of Rong Jinzhen, a brilliant Chinese mathematician and codebreaker, who deciphers enemy codes during the 1940's, to help safeguard his country. The film captivated the audience with its intriguing plot, high-quality cinematography, and powerful soundtrack.

The director of the film, Chen Sicheng, said, he was proud to have his film screened at the renowned CIFF, considering it an important gateway for the popularity of Chinese films in the Arab world.

Chen, a guest of honour at the 45th CIFF, was awarded the Golden Pyramid honorary award, following the screening of his film.

Egyptian filmmaker, Amira El-Fiky, said,“Watching this movie made me excited to continue watching the rest of the Chinese Cinema Week movies to see how they differ and diversify.

“With this quality, Chinese cinema will have a great future in the Arab world, in terms of popularity,” the Egyptian filmmaker, added.

In this year's CIFF, the Chinese film,“Brief History of a Family,” directed by Lin Jianjie, competes in the International Critics' Week Competition, alongside seven other films from Egypt, Chile, Greece, Morocco, Ireland, Argentina, and France.

Held from Nov 13 to 22, the 45th CIFF features 190 films from around the world.– NNN-MENA

