Lebanese Parliament Speaker Confirms Receipt Of Ceasefire Proposal From U.S. Amid Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 16 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, confirmed yesterday that, he received a proposal from the United States for a ceasefire in Lebanon, saying,“the atmosphere is positive.”

“Work is progressing, the atmosphere is positive, and we have to monitor the results,” Berri told local newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat.

Berri denied that the proposal includes giving freedom of movement for the Israeli Zionist in Lebanon, noting that,“it is unacceptable and cannot even be discussed, and we cannot accept any infringement on our sovereignty.”

He revealed that, the proposal calls for the establishment of a committee composed of several Western countries, to oversee the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The resolution ended the last round of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, and stipulates that southern Lebanon must be free of arms that do not belong to the Lebanese state.

“There is a discussion currently taking place, about the proposed alternative mechanism, and we will not follow it, as there is a clear mechanism in place that can be implemented,” he said, referring to the international force operating in southern Lebanon, which is responsible for monitoring the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Israel Zionist army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah since late Sept. The Israeli regime further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon, in early Oct.– NNN-NNA

