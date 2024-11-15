Kuwait Urges Meeting Demands Of UN Inquiry Commission On Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait called on the UN member states to force the Israeli authorities into fulfilling the recommendations contained in the latest report the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel.

Delivering Kuwait's speech to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) on Friday, the country's attache Rashed Al-Abhould warned against the attempts of the Israel occupation authorities to abort the efforts aiming to establish the independent state of Palestine.

The Commissioned demanded, first of all, putting an immediate end to the unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Syrian Golan Heights and the Lebanese Sheba Farms.

The Commission urged halting the Israeli settlement expansion, dismantling the settlements illegally built on occupied territory, and ensuring return of refugees to their homes, the Kuwaiti diplomat reminded.

In its third report to the UN General Assembly, released in Geneva on October 9, the Commission traced treatment of detainees and hostages, and the attacks on medical facilities and personnel from October 7, 2023 to August 2024.

Finding that constant handcuffing and inadequate medical care caused some detainees to have limbs amputated, the Commission demanded halting the maltreatment of detainees at Israeli jails and bringing to justice all accomplices in human rights abuses.

It also urged the Israeli occupation prison authorities to provide information on the names and whereabouts of Palestinian prisoners and missing persons as well as the bodies of dead perons they withhold, Al-Abhould pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat commended the Madrid Joint Statement on Implementation of the Two-State Solution, adopted by the Ministerial Joint Contact Group of the League of Arab States and Organization of Islamic Cooperation in September, 2024.

The statement reflected a clear international consensus on support to the Arab peace initiative of 2002 and the relevant UN resolutions as suitable ground for solving the Middle East conflict, he concluded. (end)

