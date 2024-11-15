Albanian Olive Oil, Medicinal Plants Shine At North American Food Fair

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ITC News) – With over 18,500 professionals, the Food Ingredients North America trade fair provided a unique for Albanian small businesses. They showcased their country's rich agricultural heritage, as well as innovative, sustainable approaches to food production.

From 30 to 31 October, the Albanian Pavilion at the Las Vegas fair displayed olive oils, medicinal and aromatic plants, and other high-quality products. The displays highlighted their commitment to sustainability and excellence, reflecting Albania's natural wealth and time-honoured agricultural traditions. The Pavilion drew keen interest from visitors seeking premium ingredients that seamlessly blend tradition with the growing demand for purity and environmental stewardship.

The small businesses expect up to 10 percent of the contacts they made in Las Vegas will lead to sales.

The businesses attended through the Trade Promotion East: Balkan States and Central Asia initiative, led by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). This project is dedicated to elevating the global profile of Albanian agribusinesses, enabling small businesses to explore new markets and establish international partnerships. By promoting sustainably produced products, Albania is strengthening its position as a trusted partner within the global food and health industries.

Throughout the event, Albanian businesses met with industry experts, gaining valuable insights into evolving market trends, while forging connections with potential buyers, distributors, and strategic partners. Their presence underscored Albania's expanding role in the international agribusiness sector.

