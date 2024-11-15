The PAST Foundation’S Dr. Annalies Corbin Launches Best Selling Book – Hacking School: Five Strategies To Link Learning To Life

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Columbus, OH, 15th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Annalies Corbin , a visionary leader in educational transformation, is thrilled to announce the launch of her latest book, Hacking School: Five Strategies to to Life , now available on Amazon. Ranked as a No. 1 New Release on Amazon, this essential guide offers practical and revolutionary approaches designed to reshape K-12 education, focusing on methods that align with the demands of the 21st century.







In Hacking School: Five Strategies to Link Learning to Life, Corbin digs deeper into five core strategies. Included in these are Student Agency, Culturally Relevant Education, Mastery Learning, Transdisciplinary Teaching, and Problem-Based Learning. These frameworks help equip educators, administrators, and policymakers with the tools necessary to develop an engaging and impactful learning environment. Every strategy, grounded in real-world application, guarantees the richness of students' academic study and relevancy to the world they live in.

This timely publication speaks to the challenges in the fast-paced changing landscape for education, calling on the educators to rethink traditional approaches and seek new ways of imparting education. Corbin's work is a roadmap and call to action for educators to bridge gaps between the classroom and real-life learning. Whether new teacher, administrator, or policy advocate, one can find actionable insights that drive and motivate change.

Early reviewers have praised Hacking School: Five Strategies to Link Learning to Life, saying it is“visionary yet practical;” many have praised Corbin for her research-backed strategies resonating with everyday, classroom-usable applications. Released at a pivotal time in education reform, the book is positioned to be an influential resource for those passionate about redefining the learning experience for today's youth.

Dr. Annalies Corbin's expertise in connecting scientific research with educational practices has positioned her as a trusted voice in the field. Her work with the PAST Foundation has already impacted over 2.5 million students and thousands of educators nationwide. Hacking School is a natural extension of her mission to link learning to life, offering readers a fresh and effective way to support students in realizing their full potential.

About The PAST Foundation

The PAST Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming education by connecting scientific research with classroom practices. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the foundation empowers educators and students nationwide through innovative programs and curriculum development. By fostering collaboration between education, business, and research, PAST provides solutions that make learning meaningful and relevant. Their impact has been felt by over 2.5 million students and thousands of educators, helping to redefine what it means to engage with learning in the 21st century.