The Houstonian Club Offers 12 Tips To Manage Weight And Focus On Health During The Holiday Season

To address holiday weight gain, Nunley has advice to maintain a healthy weight, enjoy the holidays without restrictions, and focus on wellness during the festive season.

Although two pounds might not seem like much, dietitian Elayna Nunley, MS, RDN, LD, CES at The Houstonian Club says problems begin when the weight does not come off after the holidays and accumulates year after year.

The dietitian at Houston's premier health and fitness facility shares tips on prioritizing health and wellness between Thanksgiving and New Year's.

- Elayna Nunley, MS, RDN, LD, CESHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is full of festive cocktails and tables laden with sugary treats, turkey, starchy carbohydrates, and buttery rolls. The sights, smells, and fun from November to January 1 often lead to weight gain which can average anywhere from 0.8 pounds to just under 2 pounds according to the Journal of Obesity.Although two pounds might not seem like much, dietitian Elayna Nunley, MS, RDN, LD, CES at The Houstonian Club says problems begin when the weight does not come off after the holidays and accumulates year after year. Nunley notes that the holidays don't have to be stressful when it comes to extra calories and celebrations. She suggests simple strategies for maintaining a healthy outlook on holiday indulgences."Holidays can fill your calendar with many celebrations centered around food. If we have not set any guidelines beforehand, they can derail our health awareness," said Nunley. "Diets don't start on Mondays or January 1. To address holiday weight gain, Nunley has advice to maintain a healthy weight, enjoy the holidays without restrictions, and focus on wellness during the festive season.Tips to maintaining a healthy weight during the holiday season.Get in at least 20 minutes of movement each day..Start with water and electrolytes in the morning to help cells perform their best throughout the day..Make the first meal of the day balanced and nutritious, higher in proteins and healthy fats..Set up strategies to not overeat, including smaller plate sizes, no second helpings, and starting each meal with protein and fiber.Tips to enjoy the holidays without restrictions.Remove "good" and "bad" food labels – the holidays are a no-guilt-zone experience..Determine which foods are easy to say no to..Establish predetermined portion sizes before arriving at a celebration..Determine which foods create holiday experiences, only happen once per year, and choose to enjoy those foods.Tips for focusing on health and wellness during the holidays.Make sure to get enough sleep to better balance insulin levels..Eat a small meal of healthy fats and lean meat before attending celebrations..Be cautious of empty calories that come along with alcohol, including cocktails with mixers, creams, and sugars..Set limits on alcohol consumption, including setting a drink limit, drinking water between each alcoholic drink, and switching to mocktails. 