New Book Release: Father-Son God's Word Are One By David Lee Keller Explores Divine Truth Beyond Human Interpretation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Lee Keller's latest challenges readers to seek direct understanding from the Father and Son, bypassing potential errors in human interpretation.



Father-Son God's Word Are One, the newest release by author David Lee Keller, delves into a profound exploration of divine truth, positing that true understanding of God's word originates solely from the unity between the Father and the Son. Keller argues that only this direct relationship can provide the pure, unfiltered truth of God, free from human distortion.



In a time when religious interpretation is often shaped by varying doctrines and perspectives, Keller's book offers a unique stance. Father-Son God's Word Are One is grounded in the belief that divine revelation does not require human intermediaries, who may inadvertently introduce errors. The book encourages readers to move beyond traditional commentary and directly engage with the divine, seeking knowledge as it is revealed through the Father and Son alone.



Father-Son God's Word Are One is a call to connect with God's word in its purest form. Keller's hope is that readers will see the value in embracing divine truth as it is, without the filter of human interpretation. His hope emphasizes the book's objective: fostering a deeper, unmediated understanding of God's intentions and guidance.



Keller's approach challenges conventional religious discourse, urging believers to prioritize a personal connection to divine wisdom. He underscores the unity between the Father and Son as a unique source of truth, distinct from interpretations that may alter or obscure God's word. Through an in-depth examination of scripture and theological insight, Keller seeks to inspire readers to pursue a more authentic and direct path to understanding the divine.



Father-Son God's Word Are One is available for purchase on Amazon, providing a thoughtful resource for individuals interested in exploring spirituality without reliance on potentially flawed interpretations. Keller's work invites readers to reconsider their approach to faith, encouraging a journey that honors the sanctity of divine unity and the purity of God's message.



About the Author

David Lee Keller was raised in a small community with church attendance on Sundays and participation in Bible school during the summers were integral parts of life. As a young adult, he continued attending church on special occasions, though he did not extensively study the Bible or read it deeply, instead taking in what he heard from church leaders. As his three children grew older and moved on to their own lives, David and his wife became more involved in their local church, where he volunteered to assist with a new program the church had adopted-Royal Rangers. With his background as a retired military veteran, the pastor encouraged him to take on a leadership role in this initiative, which included about five to six parent volunteers.



As time went on, volunteer participation declined, making it increasingly challenging to find parents to lead the weekly Bible study sessions. David took it upon himself to prepare for and present these weekly classes, which required him to delve deeper into scripture to address the children's questions accurately. His dedication to studying scripture led him to find inspiration in the words attributed to both the Creator and Jesus, words he felt conveyed a unified message.



During his studies, David encountered teachings that he perceived as differing from traditional church interpretations. As a teacher, he felt a strong responsibility to present what he saw as the truth to the children. This emphasis on truth in answering their questions led him to write down passages he found significant, aligning them with his understanding of the words spoken by Father God and Jesus, His Son. Since 2012, he has compiled and organized these notes to aid his understanding and retention, shifting his reliance from religious leaders to his study of scripture, guided solely by what he identified as the words of the Father and Son. His approach focused on seeking what he saw as an authentic understanding of God's will, which he believes can only be gained by directly engaging with the words spoken by the Father and Son.



Over time, David's notes evolved into a digital book intended initially as a personal legacy for his granddaughters. Now, he hopes to share this book with a wider audience, to illustrate a life path he views as aligned with the Father -a path that follows Jesus' teaching to "Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and few find it."



David dedicates this work to his family, especially his grandchildren, with the hope that it provides guidance toward a life that is pleasing to God.



