Family Of UCSD Student Secure Major Court Ruling For Wrongful Death And Title IX Claims In Case Of Son's Death

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Lilly, Jr. rowing for UCSD's men's rowing team as a freshman

Lawsuit against UCSD and its rowing coach, Geoff Bond, goes forward after the Court denied UCSD's and Bond's attempts to have the case dismissed

- Brian Lilly, Sr DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parents of UCSD Student Secure Major Court Ruling in Southern District of California for Wrongful Death and Title IX Claims in Case of Son's DeathIn a significant legal victory, the parents of a UCSD student athlete have successfully defended their wrongful death and Title IX claims against motions to dismiss filed in the Southern District of California by Geoff Bond, a rowing coach, and the Regents of the University of California. Brenda and Brian Lilly, Sr., the parents of Brian Lilly, Jr., filed a lawsuit in California known as Lilly v. University of California-San Diego, Case No. 21-CV-1703 TWR (MSB) in 2021.This ruling allows the Lillys to move forward in their pursuit of justice following the tragic suicide of their son, Brian Lilly, Jr., a freshman rower at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), in January 2021. The Court's Order can be found here:In a complaint filed in 2021, the Lillys alleged that Brian, Jr. faced severe mental and emotional distress due to pervasive bullying, isolation, and retaliation when he reported sexual harassment by a teammate.Brian Jr.'s experiences included demotions, emails threatening his removal from the team, isolation from teammates, and indifference from UCSD's athletic leadership. The recent ruling permits Brenda and Brian Lilly to proceed with their wrongful death claim against Geoff Bond, as well as Title IX claims against the Regents of UCSD.The Lilly family is driven by a mission to hold UCSD accountable for its response to Brian Jr.'s complaints of harassment and psychological abuse. They seek not only justice for their son but also to raise awareness about mental health challenges among college athletes and to ensure no other student faces the same tragic circumstances.“This decision is a crucial step in our journey for accountability,” said Brian Lilly, Senior.“We want to protect other young athletes from experiencing the pain that Brian endured and ensure that universities take complaints seriously and foster a supportive environment for all students.”Brenda and Brian Lilly remain resolute in advocating for systemic changes to safeguard college athletes' mental health and will continue to champion greater transparency and accountability in collegiate athletic programs.For media inquiries, please contact:Valerie Garcia HongGarcia Hong Law10680 Treena Street, Suite 160San Diego, CA 92131...(619) 252-3671

Valerie G Hong

Garcia Hong Law

+1 858-255-0163

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.