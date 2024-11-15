Abu Dhabi Hosts The Middle East's First Consumer Electronics Show With Participation From 200 Chinese Brands

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The inaugural edition of the Middle East's first Consumer Show has been launched, organized by China Chamber of Commerce for and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products. Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Show Centre, the Show runs from November 12 to 14 and features a large turnout from leading Chinese and international companies.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Zhang Yiming; Mohammed Issa Al Rafei, Executive Director of Commercial Communications at the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Zhang Yujing, President of CCCME; Abdul Khaleq Al-Qahtani, Chairman of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; along with other officials and representatives from various companies and institutions.

According to Liu Chun, Vice President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, this innovative and tech-driven Show provides "an ideal platform to showcase the latest smart home products and electronic devices from approximately 200 renowned Chinese brands, including Hisense, Huawei, Midea, Gree, Okuma, ." These companies are presenting their latest technologies across sectors such as smart home appliances, small domestic devices, audio-visual systems, telecommunications equipment, and connected devices.

The Show is expected to attract over 6,000 specialized buyers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries, creating significant opportunities for business engagement and networking. The Show also features forums and special events such as the "Middle East Electronics Industry Development Forum" and "Exclusive Networking Sessions for Saudi Buyers," providing effective platforms for trade cooperation between Chinese companies and regional markets, as well as enhancing the image and reputation of Chinese products in the Middle East.

Liu Chun added that this is the first edition of the Show, which will be held annually in the UAE, targeting the Middle East and North African markets. Additionally, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products is preparing to establish a mechanism for regular cooperation and exchange visits between local and Chinese companies, with plans to explore the transfer of consumer electronics manufacturing from China to the UAE.

