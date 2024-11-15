Thapar Institute Of Engineering And Technology Invites UAE Students To Experience Premier Education In India

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Thapar Institute of Engineering and (TIET), a beacon of academic excellence in India, extends a warm invitation to students and parents in the United Arab Emirates to explore its world-class educational offerings. With a legacy of high placement rates and a global outlook, TIET is committed to nurturing future-ready graduates poised for success in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Strategic Partnerships

TIET has forged significant collaborations with industry leaders to enhance its academic and research capabilities:



NVIDIA Partnership : In July 2024, TIET signed a memorandum of understanding with NVIDIA to establish the Thapar School of Advanced AI & Data Science. This collaboration aims to bridge AI expertise gap in India, offering comprehensive undergraduate AI degree programs, AI courses across various disciplines, and fostering an AI startup ecosystem powered by NVIDIA's edge computing.

ISRO Collaboration : TIET has a longstanding association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), providing students with exclusive opportunities to engage in space technology programs and research initiatives.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The institute boasts a lush 250-acre campus equipped with cutting-edge facilities:



Advanced Data Center : As part of the NVIDIA collaboration, TIET has established a dedicated data center featuring NVIDIA DGX systems. This cutting-edge infrastructure supports a comprehensive AI curriculum and fosters research partnerships.

Robust Incubation Center : TIET's incubation center fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, providing resources and mentorship to budding startups and research projects.

TIET's dedicated placement cell has a proven track record of securing top-tier career opportunities for its graduates, reflecting institute's commitment to student success and industry relevance.

Invitation to UAE Students

Recognizing aspirations of students in the UAE seeking quality education with a global perspective, TIET offers a conducive environment for academic and personal growth. The institute's diverse community and international collaborations provide students with a holistic educational experience.

About Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

Established in 1956, TIET is one of India's premier institutions, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. The institute is renowned for its academic excellence, research contributions, and strong industry linkages.

