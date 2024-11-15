Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Compatible Mirror For Personal Smart Device (PDK-518)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy yoga and exercise regularly in front of a mirror. I thought there should be a cost effective, easy to use product that enables you to create your own smart mirror with a state-of-the-art look and endless app functionality, so I invented the ESSENCE MIRROR," said an inventor, from Minneapolis, Minnesota. "My adaptable mirror design eliminates the need to purchase another smart device and allows the user to utilize software and hardware that they already own and are familiar with."

The patent-pending invention provides a new state-of-the-art mirror for households to use in conjunction with a smart device. In doing so, it offers an affordable alternative to traditional smart mirror options. As a result, it increases convenience, and allows the user to see themselves while also accessing information through the internet. The mirror is not limited to traditional programming or a user interface that is difficult to learn. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, fitness enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-518, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

