Titansafe Utilizes Bank Branch Closures: Repurposing Former Bank Locations For Digital Safe Deposit Box Facilities | Bond WKN: A383EA

Taufkirchen, November 14, 2024

– The sector is undergoing a profound transformation, with an increasing number of branches closing and the number of traditional bank locations in Germany steadily decreasing. With only 19,501 staffed branches at the start of the year, marking a drop of 945 locations from the previous year, the Bundesbank has reported a record low. TitanSafe GmbH, a company specializing in highly secure digital safe deposit facilities, sees this as an opportunity and is responding with an innovative approach to repurpose vacant bank locations. By acquiring and transforming former bank branches, TitanSafe aims to ensure nationwide access to secure safe deposit boxes while utilizing these locations' infrastructure, such as proven security measures and convenient access with parking facilities. In an environment where many people are increasingly handling their banking online, the demand for secure storage solutions for valuables is rising. TitanSafe is thus creating an alternative to bank safe deposit boxes, which are now scarce in many areas. "Our safe deposit facilities offer customers 24/7 access to their valuables and provide a reliable alternative to traditional bank safe deposit boxes," explains Sebastian Perez Arcila, CEO of TitanSafe GmbH. "By utilizing former bank locations, we ensure easily accessible sites for our customers with the highest security standards." TitanSafe is currently working intensively on the opening of its first branches in Munich and the Rosenheim district, set to launch in spring 2025. With a modern robotic system that fully automates the management of safe deposit boxes, TitanSafe allows access 24 hours a day. Repurposing former bank branches offers many advantages: existing security measures and structural conditions contribute to the efficient and secure installation of TitanSafe's safe deposit facilities. Further Information on the Bond and Expansion Strategy

The expansion is supported by the successful placement of the TitanSafe bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where it has been available in the open market under WKN: A383EA since August 1, 2024. With a fixed interest rate of 11% and bonus interest upon the opening of new branches, the bond presents an attractive investment opportunity for both institutional and private investors. Investor confidence underscores the company's clear course of expansion.

