Karnataka Leads India's Start-Up Growth With 18.2% Surge

Karnataka, Nov 15 (KNN) Karnataka has emerged as the leading state in India's start-up ecosystem, recording a remarkable 18.2 per cent growth in start-ups over the past year.

The number of start-ups in the state rose from 2,568 in 2022 to 3,036 in 2023, according to a statement from M.B. Patil, Karnataka's for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

This surge places Karnataka at the forefront nationally, now accounting for 8.7 per cent of the country's start-ups - the highest share of any Indian state.

In a social post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister Patil highlighted Karnataka's pivotal role in fostering an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

“This growth further solidifies Karnataka's role as a national leader, now accounting for 8.7 per cent of India's total start-ups - the highest of any State,” he wrote.

Karnataka's ascent in the start-up ecosystem is attributed to its supportive and well-structured policy framework. Patil noted that the state's success is largely due to“policy innovation and strategic initiatives” that have positioned Karnataka as the preferred launchpad for new ventures.

With Bengaluru as a globally recognised tech hub, Karnataka has become a prime destination for entrepreneurs seeking a fertile ground for growth, attracting not only start-up founders but also significant investments and skilled talent.

“This enduring focus has helped Karnataka attract top talent and significant investments, bolstering its reputation as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity,” Patil said.

The state government's continuous emphasis on cultivating a robust start-up landscape underscores Karnataka's commitment to sustaining its position as a powerhouse of growth and opportunity.

With initiatives aimed at nurturing innovation and providing a conducive environment for start-ups, Karnataka is set to continue leading India's entrepreneurial journey, fostering economic growth and job creation across sectors.

