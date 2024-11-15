(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) DCI Indonesia Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for World-class Operational Excellence, Enabling Customers to Grow and Thrive, and Securing a Market-leading Position

DCI Indonesia's expansions, backed by its focus on best practices, sustainability, and alignment with customer trends, reinforce its strategic advantage.





SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 3rd July, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognized DCI Indonesia with the 2024 Company of the Year Award for a fifth consecutive time. The company is the leading data center services provider in Indonesia, offering best-in-class, scalable, and reliable data center colocation services and solutions. Its portfolio includes colocation, bare metal, physical security, data center connectivity, cooling, and power management to improve operational excellence, enabling customers to grow and thrive. The company supports a diverse client base, including global cloud service providers, major e-commerce and social media companies, telecommunication service providers, financial services industries, and enterprises from various verticals.

DCI currently offers 83 megawatts (MW) of power capacity across Cibitung, Karawang and Jakarta, where clients can directly connect with 4 of the world's biggest cloud platforms. The DCI Indonesia Platform maximizes headcount efficiency in data center operations and provides customers with improved power usage effectiveness and energy cost stability. Furthermore, DCI offers Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), as well as green energy from biomass and solar farms as they lead the sustainability front in the industry.

Nishchal Khorana, global vice president and program leader for ICT at Frost & Sullivan, observed,“DCI Indonesia reinforces its strategic advantage with a compelling value proposition of tailored solutions and carrier-neutral facilities–the highest Tier IV service quality, best practice AI-driven operations, and competitive pricing. The company is an established data center operator with a 100% power uptime track record for over a decade, trusted by hundreds of clients in its portfolio to house their most critical IT infrastructure.”

DCI Indonesia is a member of a global business community that meets high social and environmental impact standards. With its sterling reputation and a client-centric approach at its core, it establishes ongoing trust with customers and fosters long-lasting relationships that extend throughout the data center service lifecycle. The company generates over USD $90 million in revenue, achieving at least 25% year-on-year growth with an impressive net profit margin. Its stellar growth momentum and trajectory are a testament to its service leadership, its ability to earn client trust and loyalty, and its capability to capture market share. The company is well-positioned to drive the data center service space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its strategic leadership in the coming years .

“DCI Indonesia pioneers the highest standards, enabling its scalable, reliable, and carrier-neutral capabilities and services to meet clients' ever-evolving digital infrastructure needs. Backed by its focus on operational excellence and sustainability, the company continues to expand in Indonesia,” added Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare industry participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the sector.

About DCI Indonesia

PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCI) is the first Tier IV data center in Southeast Asia that provides secure data center infrastructure services, guaranteeing a 99.999% SLA colocation or only five minutes of downtime per year. As a neutral data center operator, DCI is supported by 70+ network service providers. DCI Platform has 7 data centers in 3 locations: Cibitung, Karawang, and Jakarta with a total potential power capacity approaching 1,000 megawatts (MW).

With world-class operating standards, and equipped with state-of-the-art data center equipment, DCI provides maximum availability for customers to access their critical assets. This includes financial institutions, network service providers, e-commerce players, cloud service providers, and companies from other sectors. DCI has maintained a 100% uptime track record since its establishment. This performance stems from the proven experience of the leadership team in information technology, data center services, and infrastructure management, spanning over 25 years.

The demand for data centers in Indonesia continues to grow rapidly. DCI responds to this by committing to build sustainable data centers across its existing and new locations.

