Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) A Company On A Mission To Deliver Social Impact Programs To Communities

Brera Holdings, an Ireland- and Italy-based, international holding company with a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, remains committed to its mission to build shareholder value and deliver social impact programs through its teams

Its strategic investments have earned it a cap of $10.04 million and an enterprise value of $9.21 million, with a presence across Europe, Asia and Africa

With a substantial revenue-generating opportunity in ticketing, initiatives, digital content, live events, and merchandise sales, Brera Holdings continues to invest in both football and volleyball teams So far, its efforts have earned it the 2024 Social Impact Through Soccer Award at IMPACT 5050

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , a European-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership approach, is building shareholder value while also delivering social impact programs through its teams to their communities. Since its inception, the company has remained steadfast in building on the legacy brand of Brera F.C., efforts that have seen it spread beyond Europe to other continents.

According to Stock Analysis, today Brera Holdings has a market cap of $10.04 million and an enterprise value of $9.21 million ( ). This has been the product of strategic investment and a global sports portfolio that is growing and affirming the company's ambition to become a...

