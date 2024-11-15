Portugal Golden Visa Is All Time Favourite, Super Attractive To HNWI/UHNWI Families

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Lisbon, Portugal (PR * Urgent) -- Portugal shines as best golden visa scheme in Europe despite closure of all investments, after new rules implemented since Oct 2023. Any investments directly or indirectly invested in real estate are ineligible for portugal golden visa. Despite all this, Portugal golden visa program is all time favourite, super attractive to HNWI/UHNWI families.



Wealthy families can now invest in Venture capital or private equity fund to secure a golden visa in Portugal. We now offer very good investment fund with minimum investment of 500,000 euros, eligible for Portugal GV, under the current regulations.



Eligible Investment Fund



We offer a specific venture capital fund headquartered in Portugal with a ten-year investment horizon, invests in new renewable energies investment vehicle aimed at high-quality Portuguese SMEs within the energy efficiency and adjacent sectors. This fund is approved by CMVM securities commission eligible for golden visa.



.Fund size: €25 million euro

.Management fees: Fees paid by sponsor (No management fees)

.Subscription of Investment Fund of minimum 500,000 euros (fully refundable after 5 years)

.Eligible for Portuguese Golden Visa. Minimum holding period: 5 yrs.

.CMVM Approved (Portugal securities commission)

.Fund risk: very low

.Returns: 8% annual return (5 years) or 10% annual returns (after 6 years)

.Exit strategy: After just 3 years (lock period) with Put Option / Buyback

. Citizenship: 5-6 year holding period (if you want citizenship)

. Mandatory buyback via the issuance of put options (at par) enforceable three years after issuance.

. No exit fee or hidden costs.

. Fund enjoys full exemption from Corporate Income Tax (CIT), with non- resident investors also benefiting from a 0% local tax rate.

. US citizens enjoy no special conditions have the same subscription rules.



We can provide legal opinion and fund brochure, fees and conditions provided upon request.



ARI Residence permit



The Residence permit for investment purposes, will be issued for 2 years, can be prolonged every 2 years, as long as the investment is maintained. Within these two years, you must spend 14 days in the country, to renew your permit.



Waiting Time



The current waiting time for golden visa in Portugal is around 1 year. This waiting time is counted for citizenship after 5 years from the date of submission of residence permit application. AIMA will be processing residence permit applications in Portugal.



Portuguese Nationality



Portugal is one of few very countries in the world ready to grant citizenship for golden visa investors, without continuously living in Portugal. To apply for Portugal citizenship, you must meet the following conditions..



– Spend 14 days in Portugal every year.

– Pass A2 language test

– No adverse record.



