Deep Sync Launches New Shopify and HubSpot Integrations for Improved Audience Targeting

Deep Sync

These new integrations allow users to upload their data from Shopify and HubSpot to Deep Sync One, enabling improved audience targeting and activation.

- Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep SyncREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Sync, a leading provider of omnichannel identity and data solutions, has launched new integrations with Shopify and HubSpot on the Deep Sync One platform. Now, users can seamlessly activate their customer data from Shopify and HubSpot into Deep Sync One with the touch of a button.Shopify powers over 2 million e-commerce businesses in the U.S. and HubSpot's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool has roughly 95,000 U.S. business users. Deep Sync developed integrations for these platforms based on their extensive user bases.Deep Sync One's new integrations simplify three audience targeting challenges for advertising on the open web: customer onboarding, the gleaning of actionable customer insights, and lookalike audience creation. This seamless process empowers Shopify retailers and HubSpot users to drive more impactful campaigns and reach more consumers likely to engage with their brands."Our new Shopify and HubSpot integrations make it easier than ever for businesses to unlock the full potential of their customer data. These direct data integrations enable seamless access to our powerful Lookalike Audience, Enhanced Onboarding, and Customer Insights tools, so businesses can expand their reach and improve campaign impact.” - Pieter De Temmerman, CEO, Deep SyncOnce a user's Shopify or HubSpot data is in Deep Sync One, users can reach up to 25% more of their customers with their social and programmatic campaigns through Enhanced Onboarding; learn more about their customers' demographic and psychographic makeup with a Customer Insights report; and build lookalike audiences that closely resemble their current customers for more effective campaigns.The data services available in Deep Sync One are powered by the company's offline-to-online identity graph, built on a definitive view of the nation's deterministic truth set, covering 97% of U.S. consumers. This fully deterministic identity graph enables brands to reach, understand, and engage their customers across channels for omnichannel marketing.To get started, make a free Deep Sync One account . Navigate to File Uploader, select your Data Source (Shopify or HubSpot), and follow the directions to log in and select your data. When done, your data file will be uploaded to your Deep Sync One account.About Deep SyncDeep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit .

