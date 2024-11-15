Chemours China Hosts The 8Th Annual Magical Science Camp Supporting Youth Exploration Of STEM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Chemours China recently concluded the 8th annual Chemours Magical Science Camp (MSC) which ignited renewed enthusiasm for science and exploration among all participating. This year, a live-stream format connected four interactive scientific challenges, offering young participants a dynamic and engaging experience. Engagement reached new record highs as nearly 3,000 viewers tuned into the live stream, and approximately 1,200 youth from 26 provinces and cities across China participated.

The 2024 Chemours Magical Science Camp introduced an exciting new storyline mode-an immersive adventure through challenges and puzzles that guided young participants on a journey of scientific discovery. Through real-time thinking, hands-on experimentation, and close interaction with instructors, students experienced the full spectrum of scientific exploration.

The event started with the“Vanishing Footprints” experiment, where students used a pH indicator to reveal vibrant magenta footprints, leading them on a treasure hunt. The second challenge,“Liquid Movers,” appeared simple but was rich with scientific principles, including Bernoulli's principle, siphoning, paper fiber absorption, and transparency of crystalline materials. Students transformed into "movers," making water flow uphill, as paper flowers, nourished by the water, blossomed to reveal hidden numbers. The third challenge,“Magic Magnifier,” combined physics and chemistry principles. Participants decoded the secret equations hidden within colorful statements using pH indicators and optical filtering. The final challenge,“Mini Hot Air Balloon,” utilized the reaction of citric acid with sodium carbonate to produce a burst of carbon dioxide, allowing students to witness the remarkable phenomenon of a balloon inflating without any breath. Following each challenge, a brief classroom session deepened the understanding of the scientific principles at play, enriching the students' grasp of the concepts in a fun and engaging way.

Victor Mao, General Manager of Chemours China, said,“The Chemours Magical Science Camp is a model for how we deliver against Chemours' 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment, which includes investing in our communities to create a better future . Expanding STEM education is a big focus for us, and we want to create a novel platform for young people to connect with science by learning and applying its fundamentals through well-designed, interesting experiments and lively professional explanations. In addition to the Magical Science Camp, we expanded our outreach this year, working with nearly ten rural elementary schools, helping bring STEM education to students in remote areas. We look forward to advancing our work and helping to create more vibrant communities.”

As part of its Corporate Responsibility Commitment , Chemours is enhancing the vibrancy of the communities where it operates through positive impacts that increase access to STEM skills, safety initiatives, and sustainable environment programs. Chemours aims to empower and energize the next generation of STEM leaders by expanding access to STEM education. Since 2017, the Chemours Magical Science Camp, designed specifically for students aged 9 to 13, has attracted thousands of enthusiastic young participants eager to explore their creativity.