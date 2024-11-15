Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Means Of Transporting Trash Cans (NJR-127)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a long, downhill driveway, and it can be painful to carry the trash receptacles up and down each week. I needed an easy and effortless way to the cans," said an inventor, from Gillette,

N.J., "so I invented the GARBAGE TRACK. My design increases efficiency, comfort and convenience for homeowners. As it allows them to get their trashcans to the curb for pick up even if they are not physically able to do so or do not feel like going outside."

The parent-trash invention provides an automatic way to transport multiple trash containers to the curbside for pickup. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually pull trash receptacles. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also would deter animals from getting into the garbage. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, especially those with long and/or hilly driveways. Additionally, it is producible in customized lengths.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-127, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

