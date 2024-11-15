Vibrant's Upcoming Book On Consumer Behavior Brings Consumer Tribes To Mainstream Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Front cover of Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - a unique guide to decoding consumer behavior

Pablo Ibarreche, author of Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers

A must-read for marketers and business owners, author Pablo Ibarreche's new brings new concepts and a real-world angle to understanding consumer behavior.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The galley copy of Vibrant Publishers' Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know was released on November 12, 2024. This unique book dives deep into real-world scenarios, breaking down consumer habits in a way that connects theory with what's actually happening in the market today. It aims to bring the concept of tribe mentality and consumer tribes to mainstream marketing and offers a nuanced perspective that would immensely benefit business and marketing enthusiasts of today and tomorrow. The Advance Review Copy is now available on NetGalley for interested users.

“I wanted to make this book useful, practical, and approachable for anyone-whether you're a marketer, business owner, or even just curious about how you're influenced as a consumer,” says Pablo Ibarreche, the author of the book. Pablo is an expert marketer with over 25 years of experience in marketing and management across Latin America and Europe. He has held brand management positions at P&G, Citibank, and AIG Insurance.

With the marketplace changing rapidly, trends in consumer behavior are also changing fast. This book will help you understand why consumers behave the way they do, and how they view brands and deals. Secondly, you'll learn how to leverage that knowledge to make smarter business decisions or even be a more informed consumer yourself. The author aims to bring a fresh outlook to using market research and consumer tribes to create a foolproof marketing strategy for businesses. This multifaceted scope of the book makes it suitable for new and advanced entrepreneurs, business leaders, marketing executives and managers, students, as well as any individuals looking to learn about consumer behavior.

The book stays relevant to current times with its innumerable practical examples that are used to explain each concept. It begins with an introduction to consumer behavior, covering its history and evolution. It discusses the social and psychological influences on consumer behavior and then moves on to describe the association of a marketing plan and Philip Kotler's 4Ps of marketing with consumer behavior. The book closes with a chapter on global marketplaces, discussing ethical practices and international laws and regulations. The author's experience, practical knowledge, and passion for the subject are reflected in the content of the book.

Consumer Behavior Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Pablo Ibarreche is an executive with 25 years of marketing and management experience in Latin America and Europe. He began in sports retail at Sporting in Argentina and later held brand management roles at P&G, Citibank, and AIG. After consulting in Europe, he returned to Argentina as President of Alsa Commercial Real Estate and Chief Revenue Manager for Reforest Latam. He teaches international marketing and serves on the MBA thesis board at Universidad Siglo XXI.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Consumer Behavior Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513263

Hardback - 9781636513287

E-Book - 9781636513270

