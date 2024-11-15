Florida Bank Ceos And Civic Leaders Convene To Address Affordable Housing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA , Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Bankers Association (FBA) and Home Loan of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) are hosting an inaugural Affordable Summit in Miami today, bringing bank, business, and civic leaders together to discuss affordable housing solutions in the state.

“Affordable housing is essential for Florida's continued economic vitality,” said Kathy Kraninger, President & CEO of the FBA.“We are proud to partner with FHLBank Atlanta to host a forum where leaders can connect, share progress on current efforts, and explore new partnerships resulting in positive change for communities and families statewide.”

The summit will feature sessions providing expert economic and legislative perspectives. Additionally, a panel discussion on creative affordable housing solutions includes leaders in banking, housing and real estate.

“Addressing the challenge of affordable housing requires a unified effort, and this summit was designed to bring stakeholders together for that purpose. We hope this event inspires continued dialogue and collaboration, driving real progress toward expanding affordable housing across Florida,” said Kirk Malmberg, CEO of FHLBank Atlanta.

Through advocacy, education and engagement, the FBA supports Florida bankers in better serving their customers and communities. Established in 1888, FBA today represents more than 150 banks of all sizes, and their dedicated 134,000+ employees, operating in the state of Florida.

FHLBank Atlanta is a member-owned cooperative that offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to assist its member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

For more information, visit our website at .

