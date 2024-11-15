Fortis And Xina AI Join Forces To Revolutionize Restaurant Ordering With Integrated AI And Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Xina's voice-ordering and payment solution boosts the customer experience for hospitality businesses

Nov. 15, 2024

Fortis, a payments leader for software providers, ERP customers, and scaling businesses, today announced its partnership

with Xina AI, a revolutionary voice-ordering application designed to streamline the ordering process for restaurants and hotels. This collaboration strengthens the shared vision of both Fortis and Xina AI to help businesses reduce inefficiencies and deliver a superior experience by combining Fortis' trusted payment processing with Xina's AI-powered ordering platform.

The integration offers tangible benefits to both businesses and their customers by reducing wait times, ensuring order accuracy and providing greater flexibility in menu customization. This directly translates to increased efficiency, lower labor costs, improved customer experience and data-driven insights.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward for the restaurant industry," said

Carl Sconnely, CEO of Xina AI. "By combining Xina's AI-powered ordering system with Fortis' secure payment processing, we're offering restaurants a comprehensive solution that will revolutionize the way they operate."

Xina AI harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), enabling customers to place voice orders and remove the need for menus or touchscreens. The AI intuitively responds to prompts, creating a seamless, conversational experience. The platform also offers easy menu customization, personalized upsell suggestions, and real-time order tracking, allowing customers to track the status of their orders instantly.

Fortis' integration ensures that Xina AI users benefit from seamless, secure payment processing within the app including features like:



Enhanced Security : Fortis adheres to industry standards like PCI DSS, protecting both business and customer financial data.

Payment Flexibility : The partnership offers multiple payment options, including credit and debit cards, mobile payments and gift cards.

Scalability : Fortis' payment system scales effortlessly to handle higher transaction volumes as businesses grow. Compliance : Fortis helps businesses meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR and PCI DSS, ensuring compliance with relevant laws.

"Fortis is excited to partner with Xina to empower restaurants and those in hospitality with cutting-edge technology that enhances both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Greg Cohen, CEO of Fortis. "By integrating our secure payment processing with Xina's innovative voice ordering platform, we're providing a faster, more convenient ordering experience for guests while streamlining back-office operations."

Now, businesses using Xina AI can boost their operations, increase revenue, and provide customers with a better, more modernized experience.



About Fortis

Fortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of

dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce

enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a

holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale.

As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit

fortispay .



About Xina

Xina is a revolutionary AI-powered voice ordering platform designed to transform the dining experience for both restaurants and customers. Xina's innovative platform uses

natural language processing to allow customers to place orders quickly and easily using their voice. Additionally, Xina provides restaurants with valuable data insights to

improve operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

