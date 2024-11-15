Russian Drone Strike On House In Kherson Region Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on a residential building in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, late on Thursday, November 14, claimed the life of an elderly woman and left a man injured.

Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported the incident in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the Russians targeted a residential building in Veletenske with a UAV," the post stated.

The attack caused a fire after explosives were dropped from the drone. A woman born in 1949 died in the blaze, while a man born in 1953 sustained minor injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service