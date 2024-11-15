Russian Drone Strike On House In Kherson Region Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
11/15/2024 9:10:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on a residential building in the village of Veletenske, Kherson region, late on Thursday, November 14, claimed the life of an elderly woman and left a man injured.
Kherson Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported the incident in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.
"Last night, the Russians targeted a residential building in Veletenske with a UAV," the post stated.
The attack caused a fire after explosives were dropped from the drone. A woman born in 1949 died in the blaze, while a man born in 1953 sustained minor injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning.
