Two Palestinians Dead At Israeli Occupation Jails

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians namely - Samih Eliwa and Anwar Selim - died at Israeli jails, Palestine's public authority for civil affairs announced on Friday.

Eliwa, 61, from Nablus, died on November 6; six days after being transported to the hospital, but Israeli occupation jails did not announce his death, the authority and Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement.

Selim, 44, from Gaza, died on Thursday while being transported from Naqab prison to the hospital after his condition deteriorated, it noted.

The authority and club warned against continued deterioration of presenters' health conditions that will lead to more deaths at jails.

Some 43 of Palestinian prisoners have died at Israel's jails since the launch of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2024, according to Palestinian institutions tasked with prisoners' affairs. (end)

