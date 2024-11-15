Salik Achieves ISO 37301:2021 Certification

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Reinforcing commitment to compliance across all its operations

Dubai, November 15, 2024: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the ISO 37301:2021 certification (Compliance Management Systems).

This prestigious certification is a testament to the diligent efforts of Salik in ensuring the organisation's strict adherence to all applicable laws, requirements and regulations set forth by the Securities and Authority (SCA), the Dubai (DFM), and the UAE's Federal Decree-law 32/2021. This achievement solidifies the company's position as a leader in compliance management system standards within the UAE, in addition to enhancing the entity's reputation and boosting investor confidence.

Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, expressed his gratitude to this significant milestone, he added:“At Salik, we strive for the highest levels of efficiency and dependability all while upholding the UAE's federal laws and regulations. We are guided by the vision of Dubai's leadership to foster good management in all facets of our operations, and conducting business in a transparent, moral, and responsible manner. This accreditation, which establishes benchmarks for accountability and transparency, demonstrates our commitment to continuous operational improvement and excellence in compliance and governance related process.”

The ISO 37301:2021 certification is a significant achievement for Salik, demonstrating its dedication to good governance, transparency and excellence, while reinforcing its position as a trusted and reliable partner in the UAE.