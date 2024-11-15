Zieda Aesthetic Clinic Breaks The Taboo Around Men's Aesthetic Treatments

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – November 2024: Zieda Aesthetic Clinic, a premier provider of cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness treatments located in Jumeirah, is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding men's aesthetic procedures. This campaign highlights Zieda's commitment to promoting inclusivity and redefining the narrative around self-care for men in the region.

In the past, conversations about cosmetic enhancements have been centred around women. However, there has been a shift in the beauty industry, with more men showing interest in aesthetic treatments. Zieda Aesthetic Clinic recognizes this growing demand and has expanded its range of services designed specifically for men. This has attracted more male clients looking to boost their confidence and maintain their appearance.

“At Zieda, we believe that aesthetic treatments are not limited by gender, it is for everyone. Every individual deserves to feel their best and most confident self,” said Zieda Sharipova, Founder and Creative Director at Zieda Aesthetic Clinic & Zieda Beauty Lounge .“Our goal is to create a welcoming and discreet environment where men feel comfortable discussing and pursuing their aesthetic goals.”

The clinic offers a range of services tailored specifically for men, including non-invasive facial rejuvenation, advanced restoration therapies, and body contouring solutions. These offerings cater to the unique needs and preferences of male clients, ensuring results that are subtle yet effective.

Popular treatments among male clients include:



Exosome Therapy : Stimulates cell regeneration for younger, radiant skin.

Hair Loss Solutions : Promotes hair regrowth and improves thickness.

Acne Scar Removal : Uses advanced techniques to smooth and rejuvenate skin.

PRP Therapy : Uses natural growth factors to refresh skin and support hair growth.

Emsculpt : Builds muscle and burns fat in targeted areas.

Botox and Fillers : Smooths fine lines, restore lost volume in areas for a youthful appearance. Hair Laser Removal: The most effective method for permanent hair removal.

To further promote this initiative, Zieda Aesthetic Clinic is hosting private consultations aimed at explaining the process and benefits of male aesthetic treatments. This will provide a platform for men to ask questions, learn about available treatments, and gain insights from experts in the field.

“Our mission is to encourage open conversations about self-care and remove the stigma surrounding men's aesthetic treatments,” added Zieda Sharipova.“We want men to know that taking care of oneself is not just acceptable; it's empowering.”