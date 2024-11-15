King Ice + Pokémon Return With Second Jewelry Drop Featuring Gengar, Snorlax, And The Leader Of The Squirtle Squad

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetwear jewelry brand King Ice is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, unveiling a collection that celebrates three fan-favorite characters: Gengar, Snorlax, and the leader of the Squirtle Squad. Known for its iconic, high-quality pieces, King Ice now brings the excitement of the Pokémon world to streetwear enthusiasts, showcasing these unique designs at ComplexCon Las Vegas on November 16-17, 2024, with the collection launching on November 18.

King Ice + Pokemon November 2024 Gengar

Continue Reading

Each piece in the collection will be available as a pendant with chain, featuring meticulous attention to detail and a premium finish. Gengar, the mischievous Ghost- and Poison-type Pokémon loved by fans worldwide, brings a mysterious and edgy appeal. Snorlax, a laid back and lovable Pokémon, represents a chill and "take it easy" vibe, aligning with the relaxed nature of the streetwear movement. Meanwhile, the leader of the Squirtle Squad, with its iconic shades, captures the playful spirit of streetwear culture.

The collaboration reflects King Ice's commitment to authenticity and quality, offering fans of both Pokémon and streetwear a chance to wear jewelry that merges pop culture with craftsmanship. Retailing for $150, each necklace is collectible piece for Pokémon fans and jewelry enthusiasts alike.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Pokémon Company International to bring these beloved Pokémon as wearable art," said King Ice Founder Derek Belay. "These pieces allow fans to celebrate their favorite Pokémon while embracing the streetwear style that King Ice is known for."

Attendees at ComplexCon will have first access to purchase these pieces, with the collection going live on kingice starting November 18. Also available at Zumiez nationwide.

About: King Ice

is a leading streetwear jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, known for blending urban culture with bold, cutting-edge designs. From hip-hop-inspired chains to officially licensed collaborations with major entertainment franchises like Sonic, Pokémon, Fortnite and Halo, King Ice offers a wide range of accessories that speak to today's fashion-forward audience.

Press Contacts

Alyson Dutch & Kathleen Gonzales

310.456.7151

[email protected]

SOURCE King Ice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED