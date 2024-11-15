Structure Therapeutics To Participate In The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that management will participate in a presentation and fireside chat, and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare being held November 19-21, 2024, in London, UK. Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and fireside chat Date/time: Wednesday, November 20 at 8:00 a.m. GMT

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the company's website at and a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic and cardiopulmonary conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more patients around the world. For additional information, please visit .

Investors:

Danielle Keatley

Structure Therapeutics Inc.

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

Dan@1abmedia.com